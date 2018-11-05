Local gas prices well above state average

VW independent/submitted information

Gasoline prices in Van Wert were significantly above the state average for the past week, with the highest prices more than a quarter per gallon higher than the state average.

The low price locally was $2.61 per gallon, 9 cents above the state average. Four stations were a penny higher at $2.62 a gallon: the two Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations on North Washington and South Shannon streets, the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington and the One Stop Shop station in the 200 block of North Washington.

The Shell station on South Washington was a penny higher than those stations at $2.64 a gallon, while the Marathon station adjacent to the Brookside convenience store was a nickel higher at $2.69 a gallon and the Short Shop Sunoco station was selling gasoline at the same price as the week before: $2.79 a gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio fell 8.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.73 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 9.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and are 32.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has dropped 17.7 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 20.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Motorists have just enjoyed the largest one-week decline in average gas prices in 2018, with the national average falling to its lowest level since April,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil markets have been weak as refinery maintenance season has slowed down crude oil inputs, leading to oil inventories that have risen noticeably.

“In addition, jitters over the economy and stock market have helped to push values down,” DeHaan added. “But beware, any politician taking credit ahead of the elections is absolutely pulling your leg.

“We should see prices move lower yet again, but this behavior is par for the course every autumn,” he noted. “In addition, sanctions on Iran were reimposed yesterday, but while some countries that import oil from Iran have waivers, those waivers may be temporary, so the drop at the pump may not continue indefinitely.”