Rita Jeanette Theobald

Rita Jeanette Theobald, 85, of Spencerville, passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at her residence.

She was born July 16, 1933, the daughter of Harvey Friend and Florence (Martin) Friend-Matchett, who both preceded her in death. On July 19, 1953, she married John L. Theobald, who survives in Spencerville.

Other survivors include three children, Karen S. Robinson of Delphos, John W. Theobald of Lakeview, and Daniel “Joe” (Cheryl) Theobald of Delphos; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandsons.

A son, James Ray “Jimmy” Theobald; two sisters, Mary Ellen Wreede and Ruth Brown; and one brother, Robert Rupert, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 7, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Harry Tolhurst officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Roselawn Manor.

