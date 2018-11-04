Martha J. Baltzell

Martha J. Baltzell, 86, a lifelong resident of Rockford, died Saturday, November 3, 2018, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 11, 1932, in Rockford, the daughter of Bessie (Morrison) Robins Kinder and Domer Robbins, who both preceded her in death. On July 10, 1950, she married Fred Baltzell, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Connie (Denny) Hamrick, Laura (Mark) Burger, Todd (Karla) Baltzell, and Amy (Tom) Lyons, all of Rockford; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Sheila (Mark) Baltzell Linn of Celina.

A son, Larry Baltzell, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 7, at New Horizons Church in Rockford, with Pastor Dave Souers officiating.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: New Horizons Church or to State of the Heart Hospice in Coldwater.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.