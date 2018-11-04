Kline, Knights roll past MVCA 51-30

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Drew Kline and the Knights were too much for visiting Miami Valley Christian Academy in the Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinals at Crestview on Saturday.

Kline 12 of 21 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception and carried 13 times for 165 yards and three more scores in a 51-30 win that advanced the Knights (10-1) to the regional semifinals against Minster. He also intercepted three MVCA passes.

The senior quarterback opened the scoring by firing a 12 yard touchdown pass to Derick Dealey, then Kline completed a two point conversion pass to Landin Burch for an 8-0 lead with 7:27 left in the first quarter. It was Dealey’s first game back after suffering a midseason injury. He finished the game with four receptions for 94 yards.

“Derick is one of the leaders of our team,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said. “I was happy for him to be able to make a contribution.”

The Knights tacked on two more touchdowns in the first quarter, one on a six yard run by Kline and the other on a one yard run by Brody Brecht. Two point conversions were added on a Brecht run and a pass from Kline to Wade Sheets to give Crestview a 24-0 lead with 33 seconds left in the period. Sheets had five catches for 82 yards.

However, MVCA (7-3) got on the board on the final play of the quarter on a 62 yard touchdown pass from Caleb Lusby to Sam Smith, and a two point conversion run by Seth Henderson.

“I thought we executed very well, and we got off to a good start,” Owens said.

A 20 yard touchdown run by Drew Kline midway through the second quarter extended Crestview’s advantage to 30-8, a lead that stood at halftime.

Brecht bulled in from four yards out at the 10:48 mark of the third quarter and Kline found Burch for the two point conversion to give the Knights a 38-8 lead, but the Lions responded with a 31 yard touchdown run by Henderson plus a two point conversion to make it 38-16 with 5:06 left in the period.

Kline’s 26 yard touchdown run and the PAT by Ayden Lichtensteiger put the Knights up 51-16 with 2:53 remaining in the quarter, then Brecht scored his third touchdown on a one yard run with 9:20 left in the game. The sophomore running back finished with 14 carries for 60 yards.

MVCA added two late touchdowns – a seven yard run by Henderson with 3:19 left and 22 yard pass from Lusby to Smith with 55 seconds remaining in the game.

Lusby completed 5 of 15 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns and three interceptions. The Knights also held MCVA’s rushing attack to 156 yards.

Offensively, Crestview finished with 467 total yards.

Crestview and Minster will play at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

“Minster is an excellent opponent,” Owens said. “We are excited for the opportunity to play in Week No. 12.”

Scoring summary:

Crestview 24 6 15 6 – 51

MVCA 8 0 8 14 – 30

7:27 1st qtr: Drew Kline 12 yard pass to Derick Dealey (Kline to Landin Burch pass)

4:15 1st qtr: Drew Kline 6 yard run (Brody Brecht run)

0:33 1st qtr: Brody Brecht 1 yard run (Kline to Wade Sheets pass)

0:00 1st qtr: Caleb Lusby 62 yard pass to Sam Smith (Seth Henderson run)

6:49 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 20 yard run (run failed)

10:48 3rd qtr: Brody Brecht 4 yard run (Kline to Landin Burch pass)

5:06 3rd qtr: Seth Henderson 31 yard run (Henderson run)

2:53 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 26 yard run (Ayden Lichtensteiger kick)

9:20 4th qtr: Brody Brecht 1 yard run (kick no good)

3:19 4th qtr: Seth Hendrson 7 yard run (run failed)

0:56 4th qtr: Caleb Lusby 22 yard pass to Sam Smith (Henderson run)