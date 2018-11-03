VW Health plans free Veterans Day lunch

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that Van Wert Health is honoring the nation’s veterans with a free lunch on Sunday, November 11 — Veterans Day — as a “thank you” for their service and dedication to the nation.

All active, inactive, and military personnel and a guest are invited to enjoy this free lunch any time between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day in the Van Wert Health cafeteria. The menu will include prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and dessert.

“Van Wert Health is proud to support our nation’s military servicemen and women,” said VW Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “We cannot thank them enough for the commitment and sacrifices they have made to defend our country.”

The Van Wert Health cafeteria is located at 1250 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Guests are invited to enter through the main entrance of the hospital.