Preseason polls vs. final standings

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Crestview was the preseason pick by Northwest Conference coaches to win the 2018 NWC football championship, while St. Marys was projected to repeat as Western Buckeye League champions.

With the regular season complete and the playoffs underway, let’s look back at the preseason selections and compare them to the actual final standings.

All eight NWC conference coaches submitted anonymous ballots in August, with each coach ranking the teams 1 through 8. The numbers were added up to determine the preseason rankings.

Crestview received four first place votes and 60 points to edge defending champion Spencerville, who received three first place votes and 56 points. The Knights and Bearcats tied for the title, along with Columbus Grove, a team that was projected to finish in a third place tie with Delphos Jefferson.

NWC preseason poll

1. Crestview (four first place votes, 60 points)

2. Spencerville (three first place votes, 56 points)

T3. Delphos Jefferson (one first place vote, 35 points)

T3. Columbus Grove (35 points)

5. Ada (29 points)

T6. Allen East (25 points)

T6. Bluffton (25 points)

8. Paulding (19 points)

Actual NWC standings

T1. Crestview (9-1, 6-1)

T1. Spencerville (8-2, 6-1)

T1. Columbus Grove (7-3, 6-1)

4. Allen East (5-5, 4-3)

5. Paulding (3-7, 3-4)

6. Bluffton (3-7, 2-5)

7. Ada (2-8, 1-6)

8. Delphos Jefferson (1-9, 0-7)

Several WBL coaches declined to participate in that league’s coaches poll, but all of them sent information about their respective teams, which was used to formulate preseason rankings.

St. Marys was picked to repeat as WBL champions, but a loss to Wapakoneta in Week No. 10 meant the Roughriders had to share the WBL title with the Redskins, a team that was fifth in the preseason rankings. Van Wert was picked to finish fourth, but finished third in the final standings.

WBL preseason rankings

1. St. Marys Memorial

2. Kenton

3. Celina

4. Van Wert

5. Wapakoneta

6. Shawnee

7. Ottawa-Glandorf

8. Elida

9. Defiance

10. Bath

Actual WBL standings

T1. St. Marys (9-1, 8-1)

T1. Wapakoneta (9-1, 8-1)

3. Van Wert (8-2, 7-2)

4. Kenton (6-4, 6-3)

T5. Celina (5-5, 4-5)

T5. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-5, 4-5)

T7. Defiance (4-6, 3-6)

T7. Shawnee (4-6, 3-6)

9. Elida (2-8, 2-7)

10. Bath (0-10, 0-9)