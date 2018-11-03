Lela Juanita Brown

Lela Juanita Brown, 78, of New Carlisle, and formerly of Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, October 31, 2018, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born August 10, 1940, in Dayton, the daughter of Clyde Ellsworth and Helen Juanita (Huffman) Stahl, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Peters of New Carlisle; a son, Stephen (Susan) Rieder of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Paula (Joe) Radin of Salem and Judy (Tom) Masters of Dayton; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A brother, Clyde Ellsworth Stahl Jr., also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Colonial Baptist Church in New Carlisle.

