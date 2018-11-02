YWCA planning SilverSneakers luncheon

VW independent/submitted information

The November SilverSneakers Luncheon at the YWCA of Van Wert County will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, November 15.

Enjoy pizza and salad while making a difference in the lives of others. There will be social time while assembling “love bags” for cancer patients around the area.

The YWCA is located at 408 E. Main St. in Van Wert. Lunch and presentation are free to the public. Reservations are very much appreciated. Call the YWCA to register at 419.238.6639.