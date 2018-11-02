Public employees group to have meeting

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Chapter 12, District 2 of Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI), will hold its last meeting of the year at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 14, at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert.

Phil Cowan of Cowan Funeral Home in Van Wert will present a program on final arrangements. Election of officers is on the agenda, and refreshments will be served, beginning at 9:45 that morning.