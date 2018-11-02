ODOT lists highway projects in county

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has a number of highway construction projects remaining for this construction season. Those ongoing in Van Wert County this coming week are as follows:

U.S. 30 near and under U.S. 224, west of the city of Van Wert, will be reduced to one lane in both directions through the work zone, beginning October 24 until late November for repair of the U.S. 224 bridge. The shoulder on U.S. 224 over U.S. 30 is closed during repairs. Work is being performed by Evers Steel Construction of Cincinnati.

U.S. 30 will be restricted to one lane at times in both directions at multiple locations in Allen and Van Wert counties for the sealing and patching of bridge decks. A maximum width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during lane restrictions. The affected locations are as follows. Work is being performed by Complete General Construction of Columbus.

U.S. 30 near Ohio 115, west of the village of Cairo in Allen County

U.S. 30, between Leatherwood and Ridge roads, east of the city of Delphos in Allen County

U.S. 30, between Ringwald and Dog Creek roads, north of the village of Middle Point in Van Wert County

U.S. 30 over U.S. 127/U.S. 224, within the city of Van Wert in Van Wert County

U.S. 30, between John Brown Road and Dutch John Road, near the city of Van Wert in Van Wert County.

U.S. 30 ramps at the following locations in Allen and Van Wert counties will be affected by a bridge deck and pavement repair project. Work is being performed by Complete General Construction of Columbus.