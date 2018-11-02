McCracken wins weekly award

Van Wert High School’s Jalen McCracken is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The senior defensive back has 54 tackles, has forced a team high three fumbles and has intercepted a pair of passes for the Cougars. “Jalen is the total package when it comes to what you want in a football player or athlete,” head coach Keith Recker said. “He works very hard and always shows up, he is a very tough and smart football player, he does a great job in school, and he is a gentleman off the field.” McCracken has a 3.9 GPA and also plays baseball for the Cougars. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent