Jerald E. Agler

Jerald E. “Jerry” Agler, 67, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 1, 2018, at Van Wert Health.

He was born November 24, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Joseph W. and Betty Lou (Long) Agler, who both preceded him in death.

A 1970 graduate of Van Wert High School, Jerry worked as a heavy equipment operator for 32 years, spending a majority of those years with S.E. Johnson. On February 14, 1986, he married his wife, the former Robin E. Croy. As children of God, they attended The Chapel in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He also loved to gather with friends at the Sportsman Club.

A loving, compassionate, and generous man, Jerry often volunteered at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in Lima, as well as several times at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. He was selfless and would give the shirt off his back to help others.

Jerry loved life. With that twinkle in his eye, he was ornery to the core and had an incredible sense of humor. He was always the life of the party. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren flocked to him, which brought him great joy.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robin, of Van Wert; a daughter, Kimberly R. (Eric) Bauman of Convoy; one brother, Ronnie J. (Kathy) Agler of Ohio City; a sister, Pam McCollum of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Rich Klinger of Convoy, Brooke Brown of Convoy, David (Courtney) Bauman of Ohio City, and Shelby Bauman of Ohio City; and four great-grandchildren, Kenadi, Karsyn, John, and Ayva.

His first wife, Susan (Mendenhall) Agler, and their unborn child, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Stuart Wyatt officiating.

Visitation will be prior to the service, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for medical expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.