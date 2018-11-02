Douglas E. Foss

Douglas E. Foss, 71, of Ohio City, passed away at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 27, 1946, in Mansfield, the son of Harold “Red” and Wilma (Dillon) Foss, who both preceded him in death.

A veteran of the United States Army, Doug was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, both in Van Wert. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bird watching.

Doug loved singing and Vaudeville, and performing in minstrel shows with his family. He was a Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia fan. Doug loved his family, friends, and neighbors in Ohio City and loved participating in the annual boat parade at Charles Mill Lake. He could often be found tinkering, gardening and driving around in his Ryno four-wheeler.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene (Miller) Foss of Ohio City; two daughters, Mindi (Mike) Brinegar of Mansfield, and Michaela (Christopher) Roddeberry of Kissimmee, Florida; a stepdaughter, Barb (Jim) Clarkson of Van Wert; one sister, Michelle Foss of Mansfield; his mother-in-law, Barbara Miller of Van Wert; a sister-in-law, Donna Miller of Ocala, Florida; one brother-in-law, Kent (Gloria) Miller of The Villages, Florida; three grandchildren, Evan, Olivia, and Archer Douglas; a special “adopted” granddaughter, Arieanna; several nieces and nephews; and his three “granddogs”, Belle, Reno, and Griffin.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Foss; a sister, Cheryl Foss; one stepdaughter, Vicki Yahn; two brothers-in-law, Wayne and Kevin Miller; and his father-in-law, C.W. Miller.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 5, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Will Haggis II officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 6, in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery, with military honors rendered by a local veterans organization.

Visitation will be prior to the funeral, from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, at the church.

Preferred memorials: CHP Home Care and Hospice

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematoryin Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.