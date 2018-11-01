YWCA sets Gingerbread Junction in Nov.

VW independent/submitted information

This year’s YWCA Gingerbread Junction will be held Friday, November 30, in conjunction with Main Street Van Wert’s Fountain Park tree lighting celebration.

The YWCA is excited to offer this change to its event so that children and families of all ages can enjoy YWCA Gingerbread Junction, as well as all of the other special activities happening downtown on the same night.

Community members will have the opportunity to spend quality time together, enjoy numerous holiday events, and create new memories all in one evening.

Although the festivities for Main Street Van Wert will be held in Fountain Park from 6-8 p.m., Gingerbread Junction will still be held at the YWCA. Session times are scheduled for 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m. The YWCA will provide supplies needed for participants to create a unique and fun gingerbread house. Attendees will need to pre-register and pay $15 per person prior to the night of the event.

To register and pay, call the YWCA at 419.238.6639. Staff members are looking forward to kicking off the holiday season with the Van Wert community.

YWCA general operating hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-noon. YWCA of Van Wert County is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.