Heavy rains postpone State CC Meet

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Lincolnview’s cross country teams, the Crestview Lady Knights and Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips, along with every other cross country team and runner who qualified for the state tournament will have to wait an extra week to run for the final time this season.

That’s because the Ohio High School Athletic Association has postponed this Saturday’s state cross country tournament and is moving the championships to Saturday, November 10, due to flooding on the course at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“While I wholeheartedly understand the impact this move has for all those involved in the event, this is the best solution for the safety and well-being of our participating student-athletes,” OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said. “National Trail Raceway has closed the course due to flooding with the ongoing rain we have had in central Ohio, so the conditions will hopefully be much better by next weekend.”

The schedule for the championships will be as follows:

Saturday, November. 10, National Trail Raceway, Hebron

11:00 a.m. – Boys Division III

11:45 a.m. – Boys Division II

12:30 p.m. – Boys Division I

1:30 p.m. – Girls Division III

2:15 p.m. – Girls Division II

3:00 p.m. – Girls Division I