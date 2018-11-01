Seminar set on digital camera operation

The Van Wert Area Photography Club will offer a free seminar by Carrie McKeddie on Thursday, November 8, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. This program is open to anyone and will last about one hour, including time for questions and answers.

Carrie plans to make a presentation on “How to Gain Control of Your DSLR Camera”, “What is a DSLR”, settings meaning, ISO, aperture, F-stops, raw vs. JPEG, auto vs. manual, the difference in lenses, and Canon vs. Nikon.

If this presentation is as helpful as her previous one, even an experienced photographer will learn a thing or two. That’s November 8 at 7 p.m. Mark your calendars.