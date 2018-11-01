Postseason Pigksin Pick’Em: Week No. 11

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

What a way to end the regular season.

As expected, Crestview, Spencerville and Columbus Grove finished as NWC tri-champs. Wapakoneta used a late field goal to upset previously top ranked St. Marys Memorial, which meant the two teams shared the WBL title. Coldwater used two overtimes to defeat Marion Local, which forced a MAC co-championship between the Flyers and the Anna Rockets.

With those close finishes, it seems fitting that last week’s Pigskin Pick’Em with guest selector Tim Williman ended in a tie, as both of us went 15-5. My overall regular season record was 167-48 (77.6 percent), while the guest selectors finished with a record of 157-58 (73 percent). A big thank you goes out to each one of the guest selectors (Eric McCracken, Kenny Stabler, Mitch Price, Ben Collins, Brock Blythe, Robbie Breese, Wyatt Richardson, Jason Ruder, Keith Fischbach and Tim Williman) for their participation this season.

Given the fact that the postseason can end very abruptly for any team, I’ll go solo for playoff picks. This week’s list of games features a dozen games involving area teams.

Huron (7-3) at Van Wert (8-2)

Simply put, I like the way the Cougars are playing right now. They are playing well offensively and defensively and have improved greatly on special teams. They have momentum and confidence and I think they’ll advance to the Division IV, Region 14 semifinals.

The pick: Van Wert

Miami Valley Christian Academy (7-2) at Crestview (9-1)

Any time a team has to face a triple option offense, there’s cause for concern. The Lions have a powerful rushing attack and Crestview will have to adjust. Having said that, the Knights are playing good football right now and I have every reason to believe they’ll move on to the Division VII, Region 28 semifinals.

The pick: Crestview

Pepper Pike Orange (7-3) at St. Marys Memorial (9-1)

The Lions lost two of their last three games and have to make a three hour and 15 minute trip to play the Roughriders, a team that probably isn’t in the best of moods after losing to Wapakoneta in Week No. 10. I’m taking the Roughriders, which would set up a rematch with Van Wert in Week No. 12.

DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at Minster (7-3)

With no disrespect toward Riverside, I’ll just get to the point – Minster by a lot. If all goes as it should, the defending Division VII state champions will face Crestview in the regional semifinals for a second consecutive season.

Columbus Grove (7-3) at Carey (7-3)

In my mind, this is a tossup of Division VI, Region 22 teams. I probably should go with the home team, but I’m picking Columbus Grove to win.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Spencerville (8-2) at Marion Local (9-1)

In a region that will most likely produce the Division VI state title winner, this is a tough draw for the Bearcats. I have to pick the defending state champion Flyers.

The pick: Marion Local

Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) at Edgerton (10-0)

To be clear, GMC champion Edgerton is considered the favorite in this game. However, I’m picking the playoff savvy Flyers to pull the upset.

Other games

Cincinnati Deer Park (7-3) at Coldwater (8-2)

The pick: Coldwater

Covington (7-3) at Lima Central Catholic (8-1)

The pick: Lima Central Catholic

St. Henry (8-2) at Mechanicsburg (8-2)

The pick: St. Henry

Trotwood-Madison (6-4) at Wapakoneta (9-1)

The pick: Trotwood-Madison

Anna (8-2) at Elyria Catholic (8-2)

The pick: Anna