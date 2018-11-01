Man acquitted of rape among 18 who appear in CP Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eighteen people, including a Van Wert man who was acquitted of rape during a two-day trial, appeared this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Antonio Freeling, 36, was found not guilty of rape, a first-degree felony, following a two-day trial that ended Wednesday. Freeling was represented by Defiance attorney Danny Hill, while the Van Wert County Prosecutor’s Office represented the state.

Five people were also sentenced on Wednesday.

Ecco Burker, 33, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima on two counts of forgery, each a felony of the fifth degree. She must also undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Jason Boyd, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, with credit for 38 days already served, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Michael Malone, 33, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree.

Dusty Waltmire, 37, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony. Waltmire must also pay all child support and undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Dwayne Watts, 32, of Ottawa, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of two counts of probation violation, which will be served consecutively to each other. He was given credit for 175 days already served, leaving 185 days yet to serve.

Two people were also arraigned in court this past week.

Jesse Blackburn, 27, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond, with the added stipulation that he have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 14.

Kayla Lee, 31, of Paulding, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. November 14.

Four people entered changes of plea this past week.

Brandon Decker, 21, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with aggravated assault, a felony of the fourth degree. Decker also changed his plea to guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation in the case and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 19.

Jessie Zartman, 40, of Toledo, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and the case was ordered stayed until the successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Houston Young, 36, of Mount Airy, North Carolina, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and the case was stayed until he successful completes a substance abuse treatment program.

David Leach, 27, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to three counts of gross sexual imposition, all felonies of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, December 12.

Two people were in court on bond violation charges.

Brandon Decker, 21, of Van Wert, admitted this past Friday to violating his surety bond by failing to appear for court and failure to report to probation. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. October 31.

Toree Riddle, 31, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating her surety bond by failing to report to probation., She was re-released on a surety bond after signing a waiver of extradition, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. November 14.

Kara Young, 35, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond, as well as her treatment in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for drugs. She was ordered held in jail until 10 a.m. today, when she will enter a treatment program in Dayton.

Three people also entered waivers of their constitutional right to a speedy trial, in order to provide more time to prepare their cases.

Randy Parker, 37, of Van Wert, will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Monday, December 3.

Douglas Lambert, 46, of Ottawa, will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 16, 2019.

Ashley Workman, 34, of Lima, will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. January 16, 2019.