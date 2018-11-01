Kline, Sheets lead All-NWC football team

Van Wert independent sports

For the second straight season, Crestview senior quarterback Drew Kline has been chosen by Northwest Conference football coaches as the NWC Offensive Player of the Year.

During the regular season Kline completed 80 of 142 passes for 1,274 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and rushed 129 times for 961 yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the Knights to a share of the conference championship with a 9-1 (6-1 NWC) record. Kline also earned All-NWC Second Team honors at defensive back.

In addition, Crestview’s Wade Sheets was named to the All-NWC First Team at wide receiver, defensive back and return specialist. Sheets caught 31 passes for 574 yards and seven touchdowns, intercepted four passes and returned three for touchdowns, scored twice more on punt returns and once on a kickoff return.

Spencerville junior linebacker Eli Yahl was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Spencerville head coach Chris Sommers was named Coach of the Year.

Other Knights named All-NWC: Micah Snyder and Robbie Gonzalez (First Team offensive and defensive line); Brody Brecht (First Team linebacker, second team running back); Isaiah LaTurner (Second Team linebacker), and Kole Small (Honorable Mention offensive line).

First team offense: Linemen – Eli Yahl, Spencerville; Cody Johnson, Columbus Grove; Micah Snyder, Robbie Gonzalez, Crestview; Ethan Matty, Paulding; Receiver – Wade Sheets, Crestview; Cole Fletcher, Allen East; Hunter Kesler, Paulding; Running back – Cannan Johnson, Joel Lotz, Spencerville; Garrett Nemire, Columbus Grove; Quarterback – Drew Kline, Crestview; Specialist – Wade Sheets, Crestview

First Team defense: Linemen – Tom Catlin, Spencerville; Cody Johnson, Columbus Grove; Robbie Gonzalez, Micah Snyder, Crestview; Linebackers – Eli Yahl, Spencerville; Brady Hauenstein, Columbus Grove; Brody Brecht, Crestview; Blake Hershberger, Allen East; Defensive backs – Wade Sheets, Crestiew; Caleb Barrientes, Columbus Grove; Kale Lee, Spencerville; Hunter Paxson, Allen East

Specialist: Wade Sheets, Crestview

Second Team offense: Linemen – Matt Macklin, Spencerville; Brennan Davies, Trenton Duran, Allen East; Ethan Halker, Columbus Grove; Ethan Hall, Ada; Receiver – Caleb Barrientes, Trevor Taylor, Columbus Grove; Bradden Crumrine, Allen East; Running back – Kale Lee, Spencerville; Brody Brecht, Crestview, DeAndre Nassar, Bluffton; Quarterback – Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove

Second Team defense: Linemen – Connor Holmes, Spencerville; Jacob Eblin, Paulding; Jonah Meyer, Allen East; Mason Ault, Bluffton; Linebackers – Riley Schumacher, Columbus Grove; Isaiah LaTurner, Crestview; Cole Mabis, Paulding; Dustin Rowe, Allen East; Defensive backs – Drew Kline, Crestview; Drew Armstead, Cannan Johnson, Spencerville; Drew Lumpkins, Paulding

Honorable Mention offense: Linemen – Jared Basinger, Dylan Sargent, Columbus Grove; Jackson Goecke, Seth Schwartz, Spencerville; Jacob Eblin, Paulding; Landen Luginbuhi, Mickey Ault, Aaron Tabler, Bluffton; Brady Welker, Delphos Jefferson; Kole Small, Crestview; Running backs – Jacob Deisler, Paulding; Brady Hauenstein, Columbus Grove; Logan Rhodes, Bluffton; Receivers – Zac Swaney, Brad Clum, Ada; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove; Jacob Treglia, Allen East; Quarterbacks – Tyler Clum, Allen East; Nate Schaadt, Bluffton; Specialists – Bradden Crumrine, Allen East; Kyle Koontz, Bluffton

Honorable Mention defense: Linemen – Reese Hodge-Miller, Mason Myers, Spencerville; Ezra Jones, Jeff Meyer, Columbus Grove; Noah Mattson, Ada; Ethan Matty, Paulding; Brady Welker, Delphos Jefferson; Jason Althaus, Bluffton; Linebackers – Ethan Hall, Holden Purdy, Ada; Tucker Neff, Bluffton; Dylan Pitts, Columbus Grove, Conner Anspach, Delphos Jefferson; Riley Coil, Paulding; Defensive backs – Phil Coulson, Daniel Mattson, Ada; Kole McKee, Delphos Jefferson; Hunter Kesler, Paulding; Baylor Garmatter, Tyson Shutler, Bluffton; Dylan Baughman, Spencerville