Inspiration of programming

As we move through the 2018-19 Niswonger season of performances and events, I am already planning the next season, as well as the summer music in Fountain Park. Programming has really become a year-round task. It is fun to plan for the future, but it also can become consuming, especially when you have high standards.

The concerts in the summer at Fountain Park are what I have done by myself, based on the daily barrage of entertainment that comes my way and the experience I have gained over the past 20 years or so. The programming at the Niswonger also draws upon my leadership and experience, but I also have a steering committee that we discuss many programming options. We typically meet three to four times to make major decisions.

When I came to The Van Wert County Foundation, I brought a few years of volunteer experience with me as well as a degree in music education and numerous years of performing myself. I have always felt that one of the strengths I have been able to bring to the work I do, is understanding the people I have grown up with. I grew up in Van Wert and then returned to my roots, doing what I do today. I always asked myself, “What would my mother approve of?” If it wouldn’t disrespect her, then I felt it was safe to bring to the people of Van Wert.

Over the past 16 years in Fountain Park and 12 years at the Niswonger, we have experienced tremendous growth. The people attending our concerts come from all over the state and quite honestly, the Midwest. We are now programming for people with all kinds of backgrounds. Even with this growth though, I have programmed with the mantra that I would still want to please my mother. I was blessed having her enjoy concerts at the Marsh Auditorium, Fountain Park and even at the Niswonger before her passing.

What I have found is that people throughout the Midwest are generally quite similar to Van Wert. I have also witnessed that there is a trust that patrons have with a venue. Although I have always tried to guard that trust, I am sure there have been times people have been disappointed. Shoot- even I have been disappointed at times! But in general, I think we’ve been pretty successful.

As you can imagine, it is a difficult job to cook a dinner everyone in the family likes all the time. That’s one reason we try to offer a buffet of items for people to choose from. Then, you can make the choice. I have said it many times, however, that the thing which pleases me the most is when someone attends a concert or event they thought they wouldn’t necessarily enjoy, but then find out it really was a fun experience.

We always hear that we need to book more concerts and events for the young people. This past Saturday night, we had a concert I saw some younger people attend (as I often do) and they really enjoyed it. Give it a chance and you may like it! The younger generation really would benefit from a more open mind before making judgements. Funny! This used to be said of the older generation.

Coming to the Niswonger soon is Christian/Pop artist Amy Grant. I saw her (portrayal) and Trace Adkins in a movie last year and came home to say to my wife, “We need to have both of them back to the Niswonger.” We had Trace Adkins at the start of this season and he sold out. Amy Grant comes on November 9 and she is also sold out. Check as we get closer though, for tickets holds which may get released.

Believe it or not, this brings us to our Christmas season and we kick it off with one of the most spectacular Christmas shows touring the world: Christmas Wonderland! It truly will be a wonderland of Christmas featuring high kicking dancers, Santa Claus, baby Jesus, gorgeous costumes and backdrops to go along with all the secular and sacred Christmas music you can imagine.

There are two shows: one on Saturday night and the other on Sunday afternoon after Thanksgiving. Bring the entire family. It’s a guarantee to put you all in the Christmas spirit — something we could all use!

For you singers out there, don’t forget that the first rehearsal of the Messiahchorus will be this Sunday at First UM Church, from 3-5 p.m. I look forward to seeing you and begin work on a mighty Messiahchorus this year. The performance is December 9 at First Church.

