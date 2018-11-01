City workers to pick up leaves this month

VW independent/submitted information

The City of Van Wert will begin leaf pick-up the week of November 13, and they will run every week until the first week in December.

City residents should make sure that their leaves are in paper biodegradable bags and are placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Tuesday, November 13. Leaves that are not placed in paper biodegradable bags and by the curb will not be picked up.

There is no breakdown from ward to ward, so city residents should make sure their leaves are set out by November 13 so they don’t get missed.