Peony Fest seeks pageant candidates

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Festival Pageant Committee is seeking contestants for the title of Queen Jubilee XLIV. The 2019 Peony Festival Pageant will be held Friday, April 5, 2019.

Interested high school seniors should contact their high school guidance counselors for applications. Area home schooled seniors are also eligible and can get more information by contacting Pageant Director Kylie Mills at 419.203.5385. Both the queen and her court receive scholarship money.

Applications for the pageant are due Friday, November 30.