Lincoln Ridge honored

Historic Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau recognized Lincoln Ridge owners Jeff and Cathy Thomas for providing fall decorations in the downtown area. The Thomases said they were happy to do so. “We at Lincoln Ridge appreciate the effort of Historical Main Street Van Wert and the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, with a common goal of making Van Wert city and Van Wert County a better place to shop, conduct business, visit, and play,” they noted. “We would like to thank them for their combined efforts and the support of the community in helping us succeed.” Shown are (from the left) CVB Executive Director Larry Lee, Cathy and Jeff Thomas, and MSVW Executive Director Mitch Price. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent