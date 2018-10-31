County schools partner to create social worker position

VWindependent/submitted information

Crestview Local Schools and Lincolnview Local Schools are collaborating on a two-year pilot program sponsored in part by the Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board to share a licensed social worker within both districts.

Jennifer Daugherty, a resident of Van Wert County, whose services will be purchased through the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, has been selected for this new position and will begin her responsibilities on November 1.

“I am excited to serve both school districts and their respective communities,” Daugherty said. “This type of work is important to me.”

Last year, both districts added full-time school resource officers in their buildings through agreements with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Now, wrap-around services for students and families are being expanded to include a shared licensed social worker.

“Data gathered from our guidance counselors, school nurse, building principals, and teachers all point to the fact that the social and emotional needs of students are increasing; left unattended, these needs are barriers to learning,” said Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf. “The ability to better assess these needs, to enhance communication with families, and to make the appropriate connections for services within the community can make a difference.”

Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder agreed with Mollenkopf.

“Much research, effort, and thought has occurred as a precursor to this new endeavor,” Snyder noted. “We are very excited to have someone on board who can work with teachers, students, and families, and also reach out to our local agencies in Van Wert County. It has taken some time and planning; however, we are ready to begin this new opportunity together.”