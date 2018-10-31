Bell to speak at OSU Alumni Club event

VW independent/submitted information

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Van Wert & Paulding Counties will hold its annual Scholarship Auction & Bash on Tuesday, November 20, at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 that evening. Those attending are asked to bring a food item for the club’s food drive, and to be eligible for a door prize.

The event will be a fun evening with alumni and friends of Ohio State University and will help support the club’s student scholarship funds. Live and silent auctions will be held that evening, with auction highlights including two tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan football game, a replica of the Boston Celtics parquet basketball court, along with an autographed ball card of Celtics’ Hall of Famer John Havlicek, as well as a number of Ohio State items.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to hear a high-energy speech from Ohio State football great Jimmie Bell. Bell, who played on the 1997 Rose Bowl championship team, as well as several NFL and Canadian football teams, ended his pro football career with San Diego.

Bell’s straight-from-the-heart passion motivates audiences and empowers people to do whatever it takes to create a legacy for their own lives. Bell expands his role from keynote speaker to lifestyle coach, creating the kind of experience that committee him to personal and professional development. His charisma, warmth, and humor have transformed ordinary people into empowered achievers.

Tickets for the event are $20 apiece and can be purchased at Willow Bend, Jeffery Mohr Dental Office (419.238.5810), or from club members JoAnne Wolford (419.238.3524) and Ellie Barns (419.399.5855).