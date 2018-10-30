Van Wert-Huron presale ticket information

VW independent sports/submitted information

Van Wert High School will host Huron at 7 p.m. Saturday in the first-ever home playoff game at Eggerss Stadium, and tickets will be sold in advance of the game.

Season ticket holders can purchase presale tickets for their reserved seats on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the High School Commons. All other presale tickets can be purchased on Thursday and Friday at Brewed Expressions at 109 West Main Street during normal business hours of 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Van Wert High School and Middle School students may purchase presale tickets during their lunch times on Thursday and Friday, while Elementary students may purchase presale tickets by submitting their money to their homeroom teacher.

All presale tickets are $8, while tickets at the gate will be $9. Van Wert High School will receive a portion of the proceeds for each presale ticket.

No season passes of any type, including staff passes, will be accepted at this game as this is an OHSAA hosted event.