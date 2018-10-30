Thomas E. Muhlenkamp

Thomas E. Muhlenkamp, 80, of rural Rockford, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born September 28, 1938, in Geneva, Indiana, the son of Charles J. “Carl” and Lucile A. (Spangler) Muhlenkamp, who both preceded him in death.He married the former Nancy Krotzer on June 9, 1973, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include a son, Thomas (Amy) Muhlenkamp of Houston (Ohio); one daughter, Julie Huddleston of Columbus; three stepsons, Kenneth (Donna) Link of Mendon, Terry (Rosemary) Link of Auburn, Indiana, and Randy (Trish) Link of Celina; two sisters, Rose Dirksen of Greenville and Joan (Larry) Hesson of North Star; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

A sister, Mary Lou Alt, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina, with Father Vince Wirtner officiating.Burial will follow at Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina, with graveside military honors rendered by American Legion Post 210 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5713, both of Celina.

Visitation isfrom 4-7 p.m. Thursday, November 1, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina.

Preferred memorials:The Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville.

