Random Thoughts: playoffs and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around area high school football, Urban Meyer rumors, the Cleveland Browns and Van Wert County’s outstanding cross country teams.

Football frenzy in Van Wert County

What a fun time to be a high school football fan in Van Wert County, as the Van Wert Cougars and the Crestview Knights will both begin postseason action at home on Saturday.

Check Wednesday’s Sports for game previews of Van Wert-Huron and Crestview-Miami Valley Christian Academy, and best of luck to the Cougars and the Knights.

A rare feat

It’s not often that a football team has three 1000 yard rushers in the same season, but Spencerville did just that. In fact, the Bearcats finished the regular season with the top three rushers in the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Cannan Johnson led the way with 1113 yards and 16 touchdowns, followed by Kale Lee (190 carries, 1079 yards, 12 touchdowns) and Joel Lotz (120 carries, 1044 yards, 14 touchdowns).

As a team, Spencerville averaged 359 yards rushing per game and just 20 yards passing per game.

The fourth time’s a charm?

It’s Wapakoneta and Trotwood-Madison, Part IV in the playoffs. The two teams met in the postseason in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Rams won each of those matchups. Here’s hoping the Redskins can turn the tables this time.

Region 24

With all due respect to the other regions in Division VI, Region 24 appears to be the strongest one. I’ll be shocked if the state champion doesn’t come from that region. It’s almost not fair, with teams like Coldwater, Marion Local, Lima Central Catholic, St. Henry and Spencerville.

One thing’s for sure – a couple of teams that would otherwise advance deep into the tournament will be going home early.

Region 26

One of the intriguing playoff games in Division VII, Region 26 features Associated Press No. 2 Edgerton (10-0) and NO. Norwalk St. Paul. I won’t be at all shocked if St. Paul wins that game.

Urban Meyer rumors

I’m hearing more rumors that Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer will retire at the end of the season.

Of course he’s denied those rumors and said he’ll be back next season, but what else is he going to say?

I’m starting to wonder if there’s some truth to those rumors, given the offseason controversy and the team’s play recently. If OSU loses a couple more games, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Meyer and the university parted ways.

Dysfunction

Another wasted season. That’s what I think of this year’s Cleveland Browns season. With a general manager with a proven track record and some exciting new players, this year was supposed to be a big step in the right direction for the franchise.

Instead, the Browns are 2-5-1 at the halfway point and yesterday the front office pulled the plug on head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

A note to team owner Jimmy Haslam: please, please, please stay out of the way and let GM John Dorsey and his staff do their jobs. Please don’t interfere during the next coaching search. Please don’t interfere with the draft. Please stop trying to be the face of the franchise. Yes, it’s your team and it’s making you a lot of money win or lose, but you’re not helping. You’re hurting. Please let the proven football people you’ve hired do what they’re supposed to do. Can you try that and see how it works?

I don’t suppose he’ll see this, but I think those thoughts echo those of many loyal Browns fans.

Cross Country

I don’t want to end on a down note, so I’ll mention that Van Wert County will be well represented at the 2018 State Cross Country Meet in Hebron on Saturday with Caylee Phillips of Van Wert, Lincolnview’s boys’ and girls’ teams and the Crestview Lady Knights.

A tip of the hat to those athletes for qualifying for state, and best of luck this Saturday.

If you have any thoughts on the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.