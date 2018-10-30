L’view supt. says PI levy renewal crucial

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview Local Schools has a 2.5-mill, five-year permanent improvement (PI) levy renewal on the November 6 ballot. This levy was initially placed on the ballot in 1974 and has been renewed every five years ever since. The levy is not a new tax and will not increase property taxes.

By state law, permanent improvement funds can only be used to purchase items with a lifespan of five years or more. This includes items such as technology, textbooks, buses, and facility improvements. Permanent Improvement dollars also cannot pay for salaries or benefits for an employee.

Forty-four years later since the passage of the PI levy, Lincolnview Local Schools’ permanent improvement needs continue to expand. Since 1974, the district has added a new elementary school building and bus barn (1999), a new junior high/high school (2008), a new outdoor track complex, new baseball and softball diamonds (2008), and a community center (2018), along with the utility and maintenance costs associated with those additions. It is the district’s obligation and responsibility to take care of what the public has provided the district over the years.

On November 6, Lincolnview voters will again be asked to approve the 2.5-mill permanent improvement levy. If approved, it would result in no new taxes, and would cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $32 for the entire year or $64 annually for a $200,000 home.

Recently, Lincolnview Superintendent Jeff Snyder spoke on the importance of the levy and the reasons the school is seeking passage and what the money generated by the levy will be used for.

“The Lincolnview Local Board of Education made a decision this past summer to again ask the voters to renewal this important levy,” Snyder noted. “This levy is a dedicated revenue stream of dollars to focus solely on our school campus and bussing needs for the students of Lincolnview Local Schools.

“This levy has recently provided new LED lighting to various areas of the school campus, allowed new flooring to be installed in elementary hallways and restrooms, purchased two new school buses every two years, restriped and renovated school parking lots, and installed a complete new computer wireless system throughout the entire K-12 building, plus much more,” he added. “As the board continues to monitor and address these areas for improvement, another area of continued importance would be school safety and security.”

Snyder said that the renewal of the levy will allow the school to continue to focus on school safety upgrades, which will allow potential enhancements of safety measures within the school and on school grounds. Some of the potential additions and up-grades that are under consideration are: school safety latches on classroom doors, window attachments, notification devices, “help buckets” with various items in them in case of an emergency or lockdown, and new cameras and entrance upgrades and/or renovations.

“Safety and security is at an all-time high in public schools in Ohio and across this nation,” the superintendent added. “We are diligently looking at how to enhance safety features within our buildings by collaborating with local law enforcement.”

Snyder said anyone interested in learning more about the levy can contact the district office at 419.968.2226 or email him at jsnyder@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or Treasurer Troy Bowersock at tbowersock@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.