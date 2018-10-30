Crestview to sell advance playoff tickets

Submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Saturday night’s home playoff football game with Miami Valley Christian Academy will be available in the high school athletic office on Wednesday night from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the high school office as well as Thursday and Friday from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.

Presale ticket prices are $8 for both students and adults, and Crestview will retain 15 percnt of every presale ticket purchased. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of presale opportunities. All tickets at the gate are $9.

No Crestview passes of any type will be accepted as this is an OHSAA event. This includes faculty/staff and all-sports passes.

There will also be a $2 parking fee for the playoff football game as established through the OHSAA.

Game time against the Lions is at 7 p.m.