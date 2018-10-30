Crestview No. 10 in final football poll

Van Wert independent sports

The final Associated Press Ohio high school football poll of the season was released on Monday, and the Crestview Knights (9-1) finished as the 10th ranked team in Division VII.

Crestview was ranked No. 8 in the previous poll.

After upsetting St. Marys Memorial on Friday, Wapakoneta (9-1) moved up two spots to No. 6 in the final Division III poll, while the Roughriders (9-1) dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 in Division IV.

MAC co-champion Anna (8-2) finished No. 7 in Division V, while Coldwater (8-2) and MAC co-champ Marion Local (9-1) finished No. 2 and 3 in Division VI. Another MAC school, St. Henry (8-2) is ranked No. 6. After losing to Lucas, Lima Central Catholic (9-1) dropped from No. 3 to No. 7.

GMC champion Edgerton (10-0) finished No. 2 in Division VII and defending state champion Minster (7-3) finished No. 8 in the final Division VII poll.

2018 poll champions are as follows:

Division I: Cincinnati Colerain (10-0)

Division II: Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-0)

Division III: Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-1)

Division IV: Cincinnati Wyoming (10-0)

Division V: Genoa Area (10-0)

Division VI: Kirtland (10-0)

Division VII: Sycamore Mohawk (10-0)

You can see the full final poll at: https://ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/AP-Poll-8-FINAL.pdf