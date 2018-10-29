Phillips wins regional

Van Wert’s Caylee Phillips (center) stands atop the podium after dramatically winning the Division II individual cross country regional championship in Tiffin on Saturday. Phillips came from over 15 meters behind in the final 150 meters to win the race. In the process, she shattered the previous Van Wert cross country record with a time of 18:34. “She came in with a really simple race plan – run with the lead pack the entire race and then give it everything she had at the end, Van Wert head coach Ryan Holliday said. “She believed in that plan and in herself.” Phillips previously won sectional and district championships and will now race for a state title this Saturday. Meanwhile, Van Wert’s boys’ cross country team ended the season with a fourth place finish. Photo submitted