Local church provides after-game events

VW independent/submitted information

The “Fifth Quarter” program, sponsored by First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, has provided a safe place for all middle- and high school age students to have fun and fellowship with friends after Friday night home football games this season.

The church provides free pizza, soft drinks, music, and activities that students enjoy, along with prizes given away to those present.

The Fifth Quarter begins immediately after Friday night football games and ends at 11:30 p.m. Each student attending must sign in and check out when departing the event. The church provides volunteers who work the event and provide security, hospitality, and leadership for the various activities.

The Van Wert YMCA provides its facilities for middle school students and Van Wert City Schools provides the use of the S.F. Goedde Building for high school students.

Sponsors for the program include the following: Statewide Ford Lincoln Mercury Inc., Bee Gee Realty & Auction, Van Wert Service Club, Cooper Farms Cooked Meats, Van Wert Rotary Club, First Federal Savings & Loan, Van Wert Manor, Fricker’s, Walmart, Westwood Car Wash, Van Wert Cinemas, Dairy Queen, Subway, Pizza Hut, Van Wert Party Mart (Shell station), Nicko’s Pizza, Welch Trophy/Northwest Ohio Screening & Trophy, Klosterman’s Pizza, Sycamore of Van Wert, Collins Fine Foods, El Mexicano Restaurant, Arby’s, Wild Willy’s, Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, Brookside Convenience Store, Burger King, and Family Video.