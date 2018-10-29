Democrats open campaign headquarters

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Democratic Party headquarters for the November 6 election is now open.

Democrat headquarters is again at the corner of Main and Market streets in Van Wert. Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 567.259.7328, and signs and literature are also available at the Democrat headquarters.

Local residents can check to see if their voter registration is current, and information on voting sites and times is also available. Democrats are also seeking volunteers to man the headquarters. Those wanting to volunteer can also call the above number.