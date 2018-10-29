Brett Steven Gaskill

Brett Steven Gaskill, 34, of Van Wert, died Sunday, October 28, 2018, at his residence.

He was born September 15, 1984 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of Doug E. and Carol A. (Reinhart) Gaskill, who both survive in Van Wert.

Other survivors include a brother, Travis T. Gaskill of Van Wert.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, November 1, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Mike Waldron officiating. Burial will follow the service in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 31, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.