Betty Springer to celebrate 95th birthday

VW independent/submitted information

Betty Springer will be celebrating her 95th birthday this Tuesday, October 30, and friends and family are hoping to shower her with 95 birthday cards for her birthday.

Springer was born October 30, 1923, in Convoy, the daughter of Elmer and Lulu (Lare) Rager. She graduated from Convoy High School in 1941.

After graduation, Springer started her working career as a librarian and secretary to school superintendent W. M. Wright for one year. She worked at Essex Wire in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1942 as World War II progressed. In 1944, she met her future husband, Marine Corporal Delbert Springer, and they were married May 1, 1945.

In 1946, the couple moved to Convoy and continued her parents’ huckster wagon called “Springer’s Store to Door” selling groceries and buying customers eggs that were shipped to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and New York City, New York. In 1956, they started Betty’s Restaurant and Delicatessen in Convoy, serving home-cooked meals, homemade pie, ice cream, and candy, which they operated for 25 years. They also operated Rager’s Farmer’s Daughter food stand for 20 years at the Van Wert County Fair and 15 years at the Putman County Fair.

Springer has enjoyed food preparation her entire life — preparing and delivering meals to her family, shut-ins, loved ones, church family, and her many friends and acquaintances. She loves spending time with family and friends and attending church and church activities.

Springer has two daughters, Jill of New York, Debbie of Decatur, Indiana; two sisters, Lois Zeisloft of Van Wert and Sue Gratz of Pandora, and a brother, Lloyd Rager of Van Wert.

She has been an active member of Convoy United Methodist Church, Convoy United Methodist Women, Order of Eastern Star (holding many offices and preparing and serving meals), the Van Wert County YWCA (swimming program and preparing and serving meals) American Legion Auxiliary, Convoy Homemakers Club, Church Women United, and many more organizations.