VW to host Huron, Knights to battle Lions

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s now official – two Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff games will be played simultaneously in Van Wert County on Saturday.

In Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal action, No. 3 seed Van Wert (8-2) will host No. 6 seed Huron (7-3). The Cougars won seven straight to end the regular season and clinch a home playoff game for the first time in school history.

It’s the first postseason appearance for Van Wert since the 2000 season. The Tigers, members of the Sandusky Bay Conference’s Bay Division, lost two of their last four regular season games. It’s the 18th playoff appearance for Huron, but the first since 2014.

The winner between Van Wert and Huron will play the winner of St. Mary’s Memorial and Pepper Pike Orange in the semifinals, at a neutral site.

In Division VII, Region 28, Crestview (9-1) will host Miami Valley Christian Academy (7-2). The Knights finished as tri-champions of the Northwest Conference and qualified for the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.

The Lions, from Hamilton County, played a nine game schedule because a contest against Cincinnati Country Day was canceled after that school dropped football after Week No. 6. The Lions belong to the Miami Valley Conference and previously qualified for the playoffs in 2014 and 2015. According to the school’s website, the roster is made up of 19 players. The Lions have not defeated a team with a winning record this season.

The winner of Crestview and Miami Valley Christian Academy will play either Minster or DeGraff Riverside in the semifinals.

A dozen other area schools also qualified for the postseason. Below is a look at those matchups. Divisions I, II, III and VI will play on Friday night, while Divisions IV, V and VII will play on Saturday night.

Division III Region 12

WBL co-champion Wapakoneta (9-1) finished as the No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs against a familiar postseason foe – No. 7 seed Trotwood Madison (6-4). The Rams eliminated the playoffs in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The winner will face the winner of Middletown Bishop Fenwick and Dayton Chaminade Julienne.

Division IV, Region 14

In addition to Van Wert-Huron, No. 2 seed and WBL co-champion St. Marys Memorial will host No. 7 seed Pepper Pike Orange (7-3). Bryan (7-3), a team that Van Wert defeated in the season opener finished as the No. 8 seed and will travel to Richland County to play top seeded Clear Fork (10-0).

Division V Region 18

No. 5 seed and MAC co-champion Anna (8-2) will make the long trip to play at No. 4 seed Elyria Catholic (8-2) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the regional semifinals to play Genoa or Millbury Lake.

Division VI Region 22

No. 4 seed NWC tri-champion Columbus Grove (7-3) will host No. 5 seed Carey on Friday, while No. 7 seed Fairview (7-3) will play at No. 2 seed Gibsonburg.

The winner of Columbus Grove-Cary will play either Seneca East or Loudonville in the next round, and the winner of Fairview and Gibsonburg will advance to play Hillsdale or Northwood.

Division VI Region 24

A double overtime win over Marion Local secured the No. 1 seed for Coldwater (8-2), meaning the Cavaliers will host No. 8 seed Cincinnati Deer Park on Friday.

Despite an upset loss to Lucas on Saturday, Lima Central Catholic (8-1) finished as the No. 2 seed in the region and will host Covington (7-3).

MAC co-champion Marion Local (9-1) is the No. 3 seed and will host NWC tri-champion Spencerville (8-2), while St. Henry (8-2) finished as the No. 5 seed and will make the long journey to play No. 4 seed Mechanicsburg (8-2).

The winner of Coldwater-Deer Park will play the Mechanicsburg-St. Henry winner, while the Lima Central Catholic-Covington winner will play the winner of Marion Local-Spencerville.

Division VII Region 26

GMC champion Edgerton (10-0) is the No. 2 seed and will host perennial state power Norwalk St. Paul (9-1) on Saturday. The winner will play Tiffin Calvert or Pandora-Gilboa.

Division VII Region 28

Along with Miami Valley Christian Academy at Crestview, defending state champion Minster (7-3) is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed DeGraff Riverside (6-4).