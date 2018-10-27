VW Health, VW students do disaster drill

VW independent/submitted information

Seniors in Van Wert High School Biomedical program and Career Education Opportunity (CEO) program students participated in a mock disaster drill day at Van Wert Health on Wednesday.

The drill simulated how the hospital would respond to a county-wide influx of patients with influenza.

The 14 participating senior students were given a variety of scenarios to role play, while hospital employees deployed an action plan to care for the influx of patients. Van Wert Health worked in conjunction with the students to provide “real life” cases in an effort to better prepare for unique situations should the need arise.

In addition to identifying and treating the patients in the ER, Van Wert Health formed a team in a command center. In all, approximately 20 representatives from Van Wert Health and the 14 VWHS seniors participated in the drill.

School staff members Paula Stabler and Kerry Koontz helped organize the event.