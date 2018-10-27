Record total!

Central Mutual Insurance Company recently held its annual United Way Campaign. Employees donated a record-setting $89,508,36, which the company matched for a total contribution of $179,016.72. Central employees also participated in the United Way Day of Caring by completing a project at Wee Care Learning Center, donating food, and donating blood. Shown are (from the left) Central Human Resources Manager Carly Smith, United Way President/Campaign Chair Tisha Fast, Central campaign coordinators Troy Klingler andColby Dysert, Central President Bill Purmort, and United Way of Van Wert County Executive Director Vicki Smith.