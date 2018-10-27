Halloween trick or treat times announced

VW independent/submitted information

Today is when Halloween is being celebrated in Van Wert and most communities in the county — a day that many kids — and adults as well — look forward to each year. Trick or treating will take place at various times today in Van Wert and surrounding communities, while churches and other organizations are also holding Halloween-themed events, most of which are set for today.

In Van Wert, trick or treating in downtown Van Wert will take place from 10 a.m. until noon, while First United Methodist Church will have its “trunk or treat” event at that time as well.

The City of Van Wert has scheduled trick or treating for this evening, from 4-6 p.m. City residents that want to participate should turn a porchlight on during those hours this evening.

Other Halloween events today in Van Wert include St. Mark’s Lutheran Church’s “trunk or treat” event from 4-6 p.m. today, while Wassenberg Art Center is having its “Wass in Space” Halloween party today from 6:30 p.m. until midnight (see the Wassenberg Art Center column under the “Community & Columns” link above for more details). American Legion Post 178 is also having a Halloween party from 7 p.m.-midnight.

Even pets get the chance to dress up and receive treats at Pet Valu’s Halloween-themed event today from noon until 6 p.m. A competition for best pet costume will also take place from 1-2 this afternoon at the store.

Community Health Professionals will also hold its annual Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off event, but it will be on Halloween proper: Wednesday, October 31, from 5-8 p.m.

Other area communities’ trick or treat events are as follows: