Conference/league champs, playoff teams

Van Wert independent sports

Area conference and league championships were decided on Friday night. Below is a brief synopsis of what happened in the Northwest Conference, the Western Buckeye League, the Green Meadows Conference and the Midwest Athletic Conference, along with area teams that qualified for the postseason.

NWC

Crestview (9-1), Spencerville (8-2) and Columbus Grove (7-3) finished as tri-champions of the NWC. Each team went 6-1 in conference play. The Knights clinched their share with a 50-8 win over Paulding on Friday, while Spencerville defeated Delphos Jefferson 54-0, and Columbus Grove topped Bluffton 42-13.

WBL

A late field goal gave Wapakoneta a 26-24 win over No. 1 St. Marys Memorial, and a share of the WBL championship.

Wapakoneta and St. Marys each finished the regular season 9-1 (8-1 WBL). Van Wert finished third (8-2, 7-2 WBL).

GMC

Edgerton wrapped up an outright GMC title and a 10-0 season with Friday’s 58-0 victory over Ayersville.

The Bulldogs will finish as the No. 2 team in Division VII in the final Associated Press poll of the season.

MAC

Coldwater ended the longest winning streak in the state (36) with a 26-20 double overtime win over Marion Local on Friday.

However, the Flyers will win at least a share of the MAC championship. If Anna defeats Delphos St. John’s tonight, the Rockets will finish as co-champions with Marion Local.

Playoffs teams

NWC: Crestview, Spencerville, Columbus Grove

WBL: St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Van Wert

GMC: Edgerton, Fairview

MAC: Marion Local, Anna, St. Henry, Coldwater, Minster

Independent: Lima Central Catholic