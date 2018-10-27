The Van Wert Cougars (above) completed their first 8-2 season in 30 years with a 37-0 shellacking of Western Buckeye League foe Defiance on Friday night. The win also earned Van Wert home field advantage in its first OHSAA playoff game. See Sports for a game story and photo, as well as a story and photo from Crestview’s 50-8 victory over Paulding in the Knights’ regular season finale. The win allowed the Knights to claim a share of the Northwest Conference title. Jerry Mason/Van Wert independent