PPEC program benefits 3 local entities

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING –Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. More than $12,400 in third-quarter grants was distributed to 12 local organizations, including three Van Wert County-based organizations, through the co-op’s Operation Round Upprogram.

Grants for Van Wert County organizations include $1,500 for food and nutrition programs at Vantage Career Center, $300 to help pay for virtual reality (VR) goggles at Van Wert Middle School, and $250 to Main Street Van Wert to help pay for a new speaker system for outdoor events in the downtown area.

Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.

Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2010, it has provided more than $392,446 to 125 organizations in Indiana and Ohio.

The most recent recipients are Van Wert Middle School, Putnam County HomeCare & Hospice, Miller City Volunteer Fire Department, Four Presidents Corner Historical Society, Paulding High School, Trinity United Methodist Church, Friends of Paulding Park District, Main Street Van Wert, Big Brothers Big Sisters (not pictured), Vantage Career Center, Antwerp Local Schools, and Nips n Snips of Paulding County. \

A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process.

Nonprofits or organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 800.686.2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.