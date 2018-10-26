OHSAA Board of Directors meet in C’bus

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors held its regularly scheduled October meeting Thursday at the OHSAA office. The following are highlights from the meeting.

– The Board was updated on the schedule and format of the OHSAA football playoffs and state championship games. Of note, all playoff games during the first four rounds will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Division I, II, III and VI games will be on Fridays. Division IV, V and VII games will be on Saturdays. More information and the complete postseason schedule are posted at https://bit.ly/2OteYRe. The OHSAA will determine the date and game-time assignments for the state championship games after the results of the state semifinal games are known on November 23 and 24.

– By a 7-0 vote, the Board approved a proposal from the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC) to add two at-large state qualifiers in each of the five field events. Last year, the OHSAA added two at-large state qualifiers in each of the running events.

– The Board approved the tournament regulations for the OHSAA’s winter sports. The regulations will be posted on each of the winter sport pages at OHSAA.org.

– The OHSAA has nominated Bill Hosket for the NFHS (National Federations of State High School Associations) Hall of Fame. Selections will be made next year. Bill led Dayton Belmont to the 1963-64 OHSAA Class AA (big-school) state basketball championship before helping Ohio State win the Big Ten Conference and reach the NCAA Final Four in 1968. He also played on the U.S. Basketball Team that won an Olympic Gold Medal in Mexico City in 1968 and played on the NBA World Champion New York Knicks in 1970. Recognized for numerous academic and athletic achievements, among his honors include selection into the charter class of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. Bill currently is a principal with Hosket Ulen Insurance Solutions in Dublin, Ohio.