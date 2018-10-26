Gary L. High

Gary L. High, 70, of Van Wert, passed away early Friday morning, October 26, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 5, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Glenn and Henrietta (Potter) High, who both preceded him in death. On August 7, 1976, he married the former Cathy S. Kaiser, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters, Angela High and Jennifer High, both of Van Wert; a brother, Steve (Pattie) High of Van Wert; one sister, Cherie (Dennis) Magner of Van Wert; a brother-in-law, Bill (Cindy) Kaiser of Fremont; and one sister-in-law, Connie Kaiser of Fremont.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Chaplain Ellen Mitchell officiating.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891, or The American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.