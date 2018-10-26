Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 26, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played in Week No. 10 of the season.

WBL

Van Wert 37 Defiance 0

Wapakoneta 26 St. Marys Memorial 24

Ottawa-Glandorf 44 Elida 18

Kenton 44 Bath 18

Celina 28 Shawnee 21

NWC

Crestview 50 Paulding 8

Spencerville 54 Delphos Jefferson 0

Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 13

Allen East 51 Ada 0

GMC

Hicksville 29 Wayne Trace 26

Tinora 34 Antwerp 17

Fairview 34 Holgate 0

Edgerton 58 Ayersville 0

MAC

St. Henry 43 Parkway 8

Minster 25 New Bremen 15

Fort Recovery 33 Versailles 14

Coldwater 26 Marion Local 20 (2 OTs)

TRAC

Lima Sr. 27 Oregon Clay 23

Saturday games

Anna at Delphos St. John’s

Lucas at Lima Central Catholic