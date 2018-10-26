Football Friday Scoreboard: Oct. 26, 2018
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played in Week No. 10 of the season.
WBL
Van Wert 37 Defiance 0
Wapakoneta 26 St. Marys Memorial 24
Ottawa-Glandorf 44 Elida 18
Kenton 44 Bath 18
Celina 28 Shawnee 21
NWC
Crestview 50 Paulding 8
Spencerville 54 Delphos Jefferson 0
Columbus Grove 42 Bluffton 13
Allen East 51 Ada 0
GMC
Hicksville 29 Wayne Trace 26
Tinora 34 Antwerp 17
Fairview 34 Holgate 0
Edgerton 58 Ayersville 0
MAC
St. Henry 43 Parkway 8
Minster 25 New Bremen 15
Fort Recovery 33 Versailles 14
Coldwater 26 Marion Local 20 (2 OTs)
TRAC
Lima Sr. 27 Oregon Clay 23
Saturday games
Anna at Delphos St. John’s
Lucas at Lima Central Catholic
