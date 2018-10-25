Wassenberg Halloween Party coming up

Get your tickets now! Make your Halloween plans with us! Everyone is welcome to for Wass-in-Space, a spaced-out retro, glam, Sci-fi, Star Wars, Bowie, Bauhaus. b-movies.

Some of our favorites, like dance master Vourteque is returning with some new mixes called Glitch Funk, to keep your feet on the floor. Vanity Crash, a high-energy band out of Cleveland, will join us for a dance set and videos.

Lower ticket prices, more dancing, and we’ll have gourmet food truck Affiné on the grounds for 2018. As always, we enjoy the scrumptious desserts provided by Van Wert Manor.

Spacemaster Zeb will lead the activities, there will be a Grain Bin, lounge and Pyroscope will provide fire on the hill.

Headliners include popular Cleveland band Vanity Crash, playing your favorites. National performer Steam DJ Vourteque will host the dance! Thrills and chills from the stratosphere!

Experience this bizarre space odyssey in dance form. Aliens, cosmic punks, galactic ooze, come hither. Save the date, tickets on sale now by contacting the art center or online at: https://wassenbergartcenter.org/events/

It’s time once again to celebrate those who make us who we are: Call for entry for the 29th annual Artists’ Exhibit & Sale! A $30 artist membership fee gets you the opportunity to display your artwork for a month during the holiday season.

Artwork will be accepted November 9 and 10 from 1-5 p.m. You may enter 3 pieces for judging and sale in addition to 3 pieces for sale only. Complete guidelines are available at the Wassenberg Art Center and online.

An opening reception will be held Friday, November 23 from 6–9 pm with live acoustic music, free appetizers, cash bar, and great company. Join us for this visual art tradition at the Wassenberg Art Center, your advocate in local, regional and national art

for generations.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required.

ArtReach: Now in session. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, 3:30-5 p.m. younger students (suggested 7-11)

Thursdays, 3:30-5 p.m. older students (suggested 12 and up)

The first half hour of each class we have a snack and socialize. The following hour students work in the art room. Students then assist in clean up and at 5 p.m. parents/guardians arrive and students are dismissed. Art Reach Fees of $40 (WAC member price) and $45 (regular) and are paid monthly. Classes are held throughout the school year. Call the art center at 419.238.6837 to register your artist! Scholarships are available, please inquire.

ArtNight: Every Thursday at 6 p.m. Art staff are on site to assist you with your project. We will feature a project most Thursdays. Watch Facebook for projects. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax. Play an instrument? Bring it along. ArtNight projects are back! We are starting with lace-stamped ceramic bowls on September 20 and 27! Current project(s): We’ll be finishing up the monster mugs and working on Space decorations! Remember, you may bring your own projects as well no charge. Any ArtNight project fees include your first beverage.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). Regular gallery hours are: Tuesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m.; and Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org.