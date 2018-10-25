VWCS places AD Hershey on paid administrative leave

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

Van Wert High School athletic director Craig Hershey has been placed on paid administrative leave by superintendent Vicki Brunn, who made a brief statement about the situation during Wednesday’s monthly Van Wert City Board of Education meeting.

“I have placed Craig Hershey, our athletic director, on paid administrative leave,” Brunn told board members. “I have just begun an investigation, so I really can’t give you much more information than that at this time.

“I will keep you apprised as that moves forward,” the superintendent added.

Hershey is in his third year as Van Wert’s athletic director.

In other business, Brunn told the board that surveys have gone out to families of students who have transferred to other schools via open enrollment. The superintendent said results of the surveys should help school officials understand why students opt to attend different schools.

“We’ve already had a few parents call and they’ve been pretty pleasant conversations, and I’ve enjoyed having those conversations,” Brunn said. “I feel like this is going to be a real positive experience, and I’m looking forward to hearing other responses.”

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said work on the visitor’s side of Eggerss Stadium is nearly complete, and also noted school safety plans are being updated and will be submitted to the state.

“School safety and security is a top priority,” Clifton said.

Also Wednesday, board members approved the district’s latest five-year financial forecast, which includes deficit spending during each of the five years. Treasurer Mike Ruen said one of the reasons is no projected increase in state funding, but he noted things could change.

The board also heard a presentation from staff members Ruth Ann Dowler, Darla Dunlap, and Tricia Ridenour on the current state and future of gifted education in Van Wert City Schools. More than 200 district students are considered gifted, and the group is proposing a gifted education coordinator be added to develop a clear vision for such services within the school system.

Board members also heard from Curriculum Director Chris Covey, who talked about the latest school report cards and the inconsistencies related to them, due in part to changing assessment factors.

Supplemental contracts were also approved for high school multi-media managers Krista Baer and Brenda Smith; elementary ECHO administrator Drew Bittner; middle school ECHO administrator Zane McElroy, and high school ECHO administrators Bob Spath and Jeremy Kitson.

The board also acknowledged a number of generous donations, including seven made to the Van Wert High School Robotics Club: $2,500 from Central Insurance; $2,500 from Allied Automation; $1,000 from First Federal of Van Wert; $500 from Statewide Ford; $250 from Miller Precision Manufacturing Industries, and $200 each from Harold Miller and the Armstrong Air and Space Museum.

The board also accepted a $1,250 donation from United Way of Van Wert County for the Family and Children First Council; $980 worth of donations from the Van Wert City Schools Elementary PTO for Lincoln Ridge and zoo trips; $210 from Midwest Sportswear to girls’ soccer; $260 from Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy; $100 each from Scott Equity Exchange, Rhoades Insurance, Keister and Baker Law Firm, and Statewide Ford; $50 from Sparetime and Cooper Farms, and $25 from Van Wert Propane to the cross country athletic account.

The board adjourned into executive session to discuss personnel and other matters required to be kept confidential by law, but no action was taken.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 28, in the board conference room at the S.F. Goedde Building.