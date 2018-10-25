Trinity to celebrate release of latest CD

VW independent/submitted information

Southern Gospel singing group Trinity has announced its latest recording project on the Willowood label entitled Until Then.

The group’s newest CD is packed full of Southern Gospel classics arranged by Dove award-winning song writer John Darin Rowsey. Trinity also had the privilege of working with some great musicians and group members also thanked their recording engineer, Dan Ward at Hitmaker Studios.

Trinity will officially release the new recording at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 27, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert.

Joining Trinity for this concert will be Rowsey, the group’s friend and producer. It will be a great night of worship and fellowship and the public is invited.