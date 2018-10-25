Pastor Paul Miller announces retirement

VW independent/submitted information

Pastor Paul Miller of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert has recently announced his retirement, effective October 31.

Beginning in 1996, Pastor Miller assumed the position of visitation pastor for the church. Since then, he has ministered to countless shut-ins and nursing home residents, along with performing requested funeral services.

The congregation of First UM Church invites the public to join it for the 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, October 28. There will be a reception to celebrate and honor Pastor Miller after the service. All are welcome to come, enjoy, and reminisce.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue, across from Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. First UM Church regularly offers two Sunday worship services: a relaxed/blended service at 8:15 a.m. and a more traditional/blended service at 10:45 a.m.

Pastor Chris Farmer and the congregation invite area residents to come and worship with them.